Battle of giants in SR Draughts League

Unbeaten sides Ndirande Scorpions and Ndirande Eagles will face each other in the K1 million Southern Region Draughts League.

Both Eagles and Scorpions have played 6 games, winning all and collecting 12 points. Eagles top the table while Scorpions are due to an inferior goal difference.

In an interview, Association of Draughts in Malawi ADMA General Secretary Suzgo Nkhoma said it is an interesting weekend as both will want to win.

“Both sides are yet to taste defeat and both are from same location, so we are just urging all people who love Draughts to go and watch the game,” said Nkhoma.

Other fixtures in the league are: Cbwenison Park against Zingwangwa Lions, Bangwe Bombers versus Safalawo DC, Chilimba Snipers against Bvumbwe DC, and Blantyre Giants against Limbe Young Boys.

All games will be played on Sunday from 1:30pm.

Ten teams are participating in the league that is now in its sixth week and Bvumbwe are anchoring the table with no point after playing six games.