DPP candidate wins Liwawadzi ward by-election

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Pharaoh Kambiri has won the Liwawadzi Ward by-election in Balaka.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah said Kambiri amassed 2,615 votes out of the total 4,578 valid votes that were cast during the polls on Thursday.

In the elections, there were also candidates from Freedom Party, Mbakuwaku Movement for Development and People’s Party while two independent candidates also contested.

When announcing results, Ansah commended people of Liwawadzi for making sure that polls were peaceful.

The polls were, however, hit by voter apathy with MEC confirming that only 4608 voters out of 20, 629 registered voters turned up for the polls, representing 22% turn out.

The elections were held at a time MEC commissioners are under fire following the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections by the Constitutional Court which found that the presidential polls were affected by widespread irregularities.

The by-election in Liwawadzi followed the death of Ward Councillor Thomson Bwanali in October, 2019.