DPP’s fourth march over election nullification held in Mangochi

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members on Wednesday held demonstrations in Mangochi against the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections.

The DPP supporters joined by United Democratic Front (UDF) members marched from Mpondasi to Mangochi Town Council where they presented a petition.

DPP secretary general Grezeldar Jeffrey said the party is not satisfied with the nuillification of the elections and wants justice at the courts.

She, however, insisted that the ruling party is not afraid of the fresh elections which will be held in May this year.

“We surely know that we will win like never before, but we need justice,” she said.

The Mangochi Town Council promised to deliver the petition to authorities.

The protest was the fourth by the DPP since the election nullification following similar demonstrations in Zomba, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Blantyre.

In the May 2019 presidential elections, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared President Peter Mutharika winner but the Constitutional Court last month nullified the results due to widespread irregularities.

The court also ordered MEC to hold fresh polls.

The DPP has since filed an appeal against the ruling at the Supreme Court of Appeal.J