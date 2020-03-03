Atupele gives China medical supplies for coronavirus fight

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi on Sunday donated medical supplies to China for the global fight against coronavirus (COVID19).

According to Muluzi, he paid a courtesy call on the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Liu Hongyang in a symbolic gesture of solidarity and made a donation of the medical supplies to show the spirit of Ubuntu.

“The spread of the Corona Virus is a global problem, with China the most affected so far and in the African spirit of Ubuntu we come together as one to face our challenges together. The spirit of giving during times of difficulty is a universal value,” Muluzi wrote on Facebook.

The coronavirus originated from Hubei province in China last year and has killed more than 3,000 people with most of the deaths being recorded in China.

The disease has also spread to 62 countries across the globe. Nearly 8,800 cases have been recorded outside China and 81% of those case are in four countries – Iran, South Korea, Italy and Japan.

According to the BBC, the worst affected country outside China is Italy where the death toll on Monday had risen by 18 to 52.

In Africa, cases have been reported in Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia Nigeria, Algeria and Egypt.

Last week, the Ministry of Health in Malawi said 62 people who arrived in the country from China were under self-quarantine.