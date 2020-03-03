Minister Phiso represents Mutharika at Martyrs Day service

… Chilima, JB attend

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika delegated Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture Francis Phiso to represent him at the Martyrs Day Remembrance Day Memorial Service.

The service held at Chirundu Point Ground in Nkhata Bay was held in honour of people who were killed by the British soldiers on 3, March 1959 during the struggle against colonialism.

Several political leaders attended the event held under the theme “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called God’s children”.

The leaders included former President Joyce Banda, Vice President and UTM leader Saulos Chilima, Malawi Congress Party vice president for the North Harry Mkandawire and Nkhata Bay Minister of Lands Symon Vuwa Kaunda.

Human Rights Defenders Chairperson Timothy Mtambo and his deputy Gift Trapence who have been leading protests in the country over the past 10 months were also in attendance.

During the service, one of the survivors of the 1959 massacre, Manase Benga Chiumia, recounted events leading to the tragedy.

The attendees led by Minister Phiso then laid wreaths at the memorial garden.

Mutharika’s decision to delegate Phiso as guest of honour for the event was a source of controversy at the memorial service as people jeered every time Phiso’s name was mentioned by speakers.

The crowd also booed Vuwa Kaunda, who is also member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay Central Constituency in an attempt to stop him from delivering his speech.