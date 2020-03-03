VIP To God releases politically charged song “I was there 2.0”

Hip hop artist VIP to God has released a song titled “I was there 2.0” which he hopes people will use to reflect on the Malawi they want.

The song which has been released today is available for free downloads on both local and international popular music sites.

The artist whose real name is Harold Kapindu said the song is his first single in 2020.

The song’s first version was released in 2007 and covered events that happened during the regimes of Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda, Bakili Muluzi and Bingu wa Mutharika. Version 2.0 picks up from the Bingu wa Mutharika to the current regime.

According to Kapindu, “I was there 2.0” was recorded by Mr Tex and mixed by Dre Beats and it features Lilongwe based Reggae Dancehall artist Don Tarz of “Wah wah” fame.

“It narrates the current unstable political landscape in Malawi. Among others, the song highlights how politics and demonstrations have affected lives and businesses of the citizenry.

“As we commemorate Martyrs Day and celebrate our Martyrs, I want people to listen to the song and reflect on the Malawi we want. We need to look at history and think about the future,” VIP to God says.

Kapindu whose previous stage name is K-Bonnie, was a member of the now defunct Blantyre based Hip Hop group, Maximum Sentence.

He has previously worked with Dare Devilz, Dizzo, Young Kay, The Nameless, Revolver, Rebel Music and Randy Jnr of The Basement among others.

His recent releases include “Sunshine Bright Lights” in 2015, “Cry Babies” in 2018, and “When The Black Sheep becomes Elephant in The Room EP” in 2019.