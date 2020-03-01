Man falls from ESCOM pole while syphoning oil

A 48-year-old man died on Thursday after he fell from an ESCOM transformer while trying to steal oil.

The Public Relations Officer for Thyolo police station, Amos Tione, said on the fateful day, the man identified as Fred Chilonga went to Conforzi Plantations Limited to syphon oil from the transformer and extract copper wire.

In the process, he fell down before syphoning the oil and he was found dead under ESCOM poles and transformer.

According to the ESCOM officials, no sign of electrocution was noted.

In a related development, a 15-year-old girl, identified as Ulita Lameck, was electrocuted at Naming’omba Estate on 24 February, 2020, as she was following her mother.

While on her way, she stepped on a loose ESCOM wire and died on the same spot.

At the meantime, Police in the district are advising people to be conscious with electricity materials.

Fred Chilonga hailed from Molande village, Traditional Authority Nchilamwela, whereas Ulita Lameck hailed from Kasaila village, Traditional Authority Mphuka, both in the same district of Thyolo.