Devotion: Make a proper decision

Luke 15:17-18 “When he came to his senses, he said, `How many of my father’s hired men have food to spare, and here I am starving to death! I will set out and go back to my father and say to him: Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you.”

This is the parable of the prodigal son who spent all that he had and was almost nothing. He found himself a job of feeding the swine. He ate same food meant for pigs. This means he could not eat proper food. He used to eat the peels of pineapples, the peels of carrots, the peels of bananas and so on.

It was a hard life and he eventually did one correct thing and that is to make a hard decision. That decision moved him from a nobody to a celebrity. That decision moved him out of his challenges. That decision made him free from the torments of the devil. That decision was enough to get his freedom.

Some of the challenges people face in life is a result of lack of proper decisions. Some people are still stuck at the same level and fail to advance in life because they cannot decide the best thing to do. If you cannot decide you cannot move because moving is a decision. Actually failing to decide is a decision to fail.

The Bible is full of examples of decision makers.

Daniel 1:8: “But Daniel determined in his heart that he would not defile himself with the king’s royal food, nor with the wine which he drank: therefore he requested of the prince of the eunuchs that he might not defile himself.”

In 1 Samuel 17, David made a decision to leave the comfort zone and fought the giant when all people were afraid and that elevated him to the status of a hero. Make decisions which some fearful people are afraid to attempt as long as God is in it.

In Genesis 12 Abraham made a decision to leave his mother and father and other siblings who had been with him for many years when God told him to do so. In your success journey you must accept to part ways with some people otherwise you can’t rise higher.

Peter made a decision to abandon his net and boat when the Master Jesus had called Him to be a disciple. He did this even without considering where his food on the table would come from. Such a decision earned him a status that we celebrate him up to now.

Joshua and Caleb made a decision in Numbers 13 and 14 to see themselves as giant killers in the land where all other spies looked at themselves as grasshoppers. Make a decision to look at things differently and you will win. You can do all things through Christ who strengthens you.

Confession (Say it aloud)

I am a child of God and I make the right decisions led by the Spirit. I will never be disadvantaged because greater is He who is in me than the one who is in the world. I am a success now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen

Worship with us today. In Blantyre Malawi we meet at Malawi College of Health Sciences Boardroom Hall 730-9am (Chichewa Service) 915am to 1130am (English service)

+265888 326 247 +265997538098