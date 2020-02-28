Man kills brother’s wife

Police in Zomba have arrested a man aged 21 for killing his brother’s wife.

According to Eastern Region Police spokesperson Inspector Joseph Sauka, the suspect is Arthur Wanangwa Moyo who has told the law enforcers that he killed his sister-in law Hendrina Josiya Moyo.

Hendrina was murdered on Wednesday morning at her home at 3 Miles Sadzi Township in the city. The killer left a note that reads “l come again.”

According to Sauka, Hendrina was living together with her husband and the suspect in her father in-law’s house.

On the day of the murder, the victim’s husband and his parents left the house to their respective workplaces and left Hendrina and the suspect at home.

At around lunch hour, the father in-law went back home only to find his daughter in-law hacked to death and her body dumped in a bathtub within the house.

Following this, Police arrested the suspect Arthur Wanangwa Moyo for questioning and upon interviews, he confessed to have murdered his sister in-law.

The suspect told police that he first attempted to kill Hendrina and her husband Jones Sothini Moyo on Monday, 24th February, 2020 using poison.

His plan did not work since Jones and Hendrina realized that the food was contaminated as soon as they started eating.

“On 26th February, 2020 it is when he decided to use a knife taking advantage that all the family members were out for work leaving behind Hendrina and the suspect. Soon after killing her, he picked Hendrina and placed her in a bathtub,” reads a police report.

The suspect then dumped the two knives and utensils used to prepare the poisonous concoction in a pit latrine. He also dumped his blood stained clothes in a maize field within Sadzi location.

Police have since recovered all the items that were dumped. The suspect is expected to appear before court soon where he will answer a case of murder.

The victim Hendrina Josiya Moyo hailed from Visozwe, Traditional Authority Masula in Lilongwe while the suspect comes from Ekwendeni 1 village, T/A Mtwalo in Mzimba.