Suleman gets three-month suspension for manhandling Parliament employee

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Sameer Suleman has been suspended from Parliament for three months for manhandling a National Assembly employee.

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has suspended Suleman, who is Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East Constituency, a week after he attacked Parliament’s Sergeant at Arms.

The PSC has also found three members of President Peter Mutharika’s cabinet guilty of misconduct.

Deputy Transport Minister Charles Mchacha, who is also MP for Thyolo West, has been suspended for one month.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francis Kasaila and Minister of Sports Francis Phiso have been reprimanded.

Kasaila and Phiso are Members of Parliament for Nsanje Central MP and Blantyre North respectively.

Last week, the DPP legislators attacked Parliament’s sergeant-at-arms in a bid to stop the National Assembly employee from executing the Speaker’s order for two Democratic Progressive Party Members of Parliament to leave the House.

They also threatened to beat journalists covering parliamentary proceedings.

The chaos happened when the parliamentarians started debating motions on electoral reforms.

Reacting to the disciplinary action, Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa regretted the legislators’ conduct and asked the PSC to forgive them.

“Let’s forgive each other and forget the past; united we stand divided we fall,” said Nankhumwa.