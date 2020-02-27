MACRA commends community radio for promoting diversity

The Malawi Communications and Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has commended Nyathepa FM in Nsanje for its role in promoting diversity and soci0economic development.

MACRA director general Godfrey Itaye said this on 25 February when he toured Nyathepa community radio station before gracing the function of World Radio Day Commemoration at Nsanje Prison ground.

He said Nyathepa FM has dedicated itself in reporting issues for development as well as during risky times like floods.

“Over the years, Nyathepa FM has played a key role when it comes to issues of disaster management and mitigation. We would like to commend them for a job well done and we urge all radio stations to adhere and comply to the terms and conditions of their license and the broadcasting ethical conduct,” said Itaye.

He then assured the public that MACRA will continue supporting the growth of the broadcasting industry in Malawi through various activities such as capacity building workshops.

The World Radio Day is commemorated annually across the global, on 13 February in conjunction with UNESCO, and this year’s theme was ‘Radio and Diversity’.