Mzuzu trickster rescued from angry mob

Police in Mzuzu have rescued a 29-year-old man from an angry mob which wanted to burn him alive for stealing K50,000 cash.

Confirming the development was Mzuzu police publicist Edith Kachotsa who identified the rescued man as Ganizani Chikoko Nkhwinda.

Kachotsa said Nkhwinda and his friend were cheating people that they own assorted merchandise which they offer at a giveaway prices, targeting people who seemed to be real buyers in the City of Mzuzu.

According to Nkhwinda, on Wednesday, February 26, the two persuaded a certain woman to buy them a smartphone from them at a price of K50,000.

The alleged tricksters did not know that they were recognized by another woman whom they tricked the same amount the previous day.

The woman alerted the community who apprehended Nkhwinda while his friend managed to run away.

The angry mob started assaulting the suspected thief and some were organising fuel in readiness for burning him until a well-wisher informed the police who rushed to the scene and rescued Ganizani.

This development comes days after a certain woman was burnt to death in the city by a mob on allegation that she murdered her nine-month-old grandson.

Meanwhile, Police in the city have appealed to the public to stop taking laws into their hands saying no one is above the law.

According to the law enforcers, every person whom the public suspects to have committed any offence should be surrendered to the nearest police in order to be dealt with according to the laws.

Ganizani Chilomo Nkhwinda hails from Solo village in the area of Traditional Authority Thomas in Thyolo district.