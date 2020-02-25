Gaba gets another award

Gabadinho Mhango’s strike for Orlando Pirates against Polokwane City has been voted Absa Premiership goal of the month of January.

The award comes barely weeks after the Flames striker was named the player of the month for January alongside his coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Mhango demonstrated how lethal he is in front of a goal when he peeled off the left side, turned into area and curved the ball beyond Polokwane City goalkeeper George Chigova.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets, Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits forward is currently enjoying top form since December under his new manager.

Currently, he sits top of the goal scoring chart with 14 goals.

Mhango will likely be a key member when Pirates will play rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the famous Soweto derby an the FNB stadium this weekend.

Malawians will also be looking forward to seeing Mhango transforming his Pirates form into the national team ahead of the back to back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Burkina Faso next month.