Mutharika to address Malawians

President Peter Mutharika will hold a press conference this morning at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe

The press briefing will start at 10AM and Mutharika is expected to comment on events that have happened since the Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 Presidential Elections and ordered Malawi Electoral Commission to hold fresh polls.

Yesterday, Parliament passed the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections amendment bill which sets 19 May as the date for the 2020 fresh presidential elections and provides for the holding a run-off election 30 days later if no candidate gets 50 percent plus one vote of the votes cast.

The bills follow the Constitutional Court order for Parliament to make provisions for the holding of run-off elections since the 50 percent plus one vote electoral system will be used in the 2019 elections.

Earlier this month, Mutharika appealed against the Constitutional Court ruling, describing it as the beginning of the death of Malawi’s democracy and as an attempt to undermine the will of the people.