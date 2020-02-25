Be Forward hiring security officer with a criminal record

Be Forward Wanderers is taking the saying ‘set a thief to catch a thief’ quite literally after the club’s a recruitment advert for a security officer with a criminal record went viral on social media.

People, responding in jest to the ad, are urging the club to go to Chichiri Prison for potential candidates.

The security officer will be based at Lali Lubani, the club’s head office in Blantyre.

The ad is running in one of the print newspapers.

Malawi24 is yet to establish whether the typo that has left supporters of the club in red face was made by the club’s human resources or editorial team at the paper.