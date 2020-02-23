Police officers plant trees in Ntchisi

Ntchisi Police Station officers in partnership with the office of the District Commissioner and the Department of Forestry on Friday planted 1000 trees in the district.

Seedlings of Bawa, Mtangatanga and Mthenje were planted at Ndilasadzu Hill, an area of 1550 Hectors in the area of Traditional Authority Malenga in Ntchisi

After planting trees, Ntchisi Police General Duties Officer Senior Superintendent Jemison Benjamin Mwale said it is the duty of each and every person to conserve the natural resources during this tree planting season.

“Trees provide us with a lot of things. One of it is oxygen for us to survive. So, let us all plant more trees and taking care of them,” said Mwale.

He said the move was the directive by International Police Organization (INTERPOL) that police officers should be involved in tree planting exercise during this tree planting season.

In an interview, Ntchisi Police Public Relations Officer Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda said the tree planting exercise was also aimed at using law enforcers to lead in sensitizing communities on the dangers of damaging the environment.