FAM urges young refs to work hard

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has urged up-and-coming referees to put an extra gear in order to achieve their dreams of becoming international referees.

This was said on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium during the Southern Region’s first quarter referees fitness test aimed at selecting suitable referees to officiate matches in the 2020 season.

Chairperson of the referees standing committee, Rashid Ntelera, who is also FAM’s Executive committee member said the future of officiation dwell in the young referees therefore, they need to engage more of them in the game.

“If we do not have youths coming in, it means that there will be a gap at some point because this is an age-determined career. So we are very pleased to have youngsters coming up in the ranks but they need to work hard if they are to go further,” said Ntelera.

Ntelera further appreciated the referees who did well during the test and encouraged others who failed to meet the required pass rate.

“We are happy that most of the refs have done well in the test. There are others who have failed but we encourage them not to lose hope but rather keep on training so that they do better in the next test,” said Ntelera.

In the Central Region, the referees’ fitness test will commence on 29 February in Lilongwe at Bingu National Stadium, while referees from Northern region will be tested on 1 March at Mzuzu stadium.