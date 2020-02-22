Coronavirus: 62 people in self-quarantine in Malawi

The Ministry of Health says 62 people who arrived in Malawi from China are under self- and are being monitored by the ministry.

Chief of Health Services at the Ministry Dr Charles Mwasambo said this on Friday during an orientation on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lilongwe.

He said 10 of the people in self-quarantine arrived through Chileka in Blantyre while the other 52 arrived through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

“I want to assure you that these people do not have or show any signs or symptoms of the the Corona virus”, said Mwansambo.

He added that the Ministry is following up on them because they travelled from China.

According to Mwansambo, each person will be in self-quarantine for 14 days.

Mwansambo also indicated that the ministry has put some measures that will help in the preventing the coronavirus disease.

“We have put people at Kamuzu international airport and Chileka to check everyone who is coming in our country if he or she has the disease or is showing some symptoms of the virus,” he said.

He further said that Malawi has been convening Health Cluster meetings regularly to discuss on how to respond to the coronavirus disease situation and has developed a coronavirus disease action plan.

According to Mwansambo, the Ministry of Health right now is receiving updates everyday concerning the coronavirus from the World Health Organization and so far in Africa only one person has been found with the disease in Egypt.

“I want to assure Malawians that we are trying our best to prevent the coronavirus or prevent Malawians from getting infected with the virus and that’s where the media comes in to inform the people on what the government of Malawi through the ministry of health is doing concerning the coronavirus disease,” said Mwansambo.

At least 2,236 people have died in China since the outbreak started last year.

Coronavirus cases have also been reported in 26 other countries across the world.

Symptoms of the disease include coughs, fever and breathing difficulties.