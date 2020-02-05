ESCOM celebrates 40 days of no blackouts

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) is celebrating 40 days of no blackouts in the country made possible by the onset of rains.

In a statement on Tuesday, ESCOM said the last load shedding was done on 25 December, 2019 and did not affect the whole country.

According to the electricity supplier, this has been made possible by the onset of rainy season and system optimization.

“We wish to assure our customers that we are committed to sustaining stability in the supply of electricity except in an unforeseen circumstances which will be committed accordingly,” ESCOM said.

The company then thanked Malawians for support and understanding during load shedding and urged them to report any loss of electricity saying the power outage could likely be due to faults.

