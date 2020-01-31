Mother kills son over K400

A 40-year-old woman in Dedza has allegedly killed her 10-year-old child after accusing him of stealing K400.

Dedza Police Station Deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda has confirmed.

According to Manda, on January 27, 2020 the suspect, who is identified as Alinafe Navisi aged 40 was informed that her son James Banda had stolen K400 belonging to his sister who stays with her grandmother, Sinoliya Mpesule.

Mpesule, the grandmother to the boy, told the boy’s mother to discipline him as the boy had admitted to have stolen the money.

The mother to the boy became angry over the theft and a day later her son disappeared.

When Mpesulo visited the fugitive’s home she asked her about the whereabouts of the boy and she was told that he had been sent to Mozambique to work as a herd boy where he will also learn good manners.

Mpesule was not convinced with the reply and she became suspicious of the situation. She informed other family members who started searching for the boy and they also reported the matter to Dedza police.

Later, the boy was found half buried in a pit which is at distance of 30 meters away from the house of Navisi.

Police officers together with hospital personnel visited the scene and conducted a postmortem which revealed that the boy’s death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Meanwhile, the suspect is at large.

Dedza police have since condemned the killing of child describing it as civil liberties violation.

Manda said the boy was supposed to be corrected not to be killed since children often times don’t realize what they are doing.

Alinafe Navisi hails from Mlangali village in the area of Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza district.

