The National Anti-corruption Alliance has commended the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for naming and arresting suspect Thom Mpinganjira.

The alliance through one of its members, Timothy Mtambo of the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR), has pledged to support and work together with the bureau.

Mpinganjira who is Chief Executive Officer of FDH Financial Holdings Limited was arrested yesterday on suspicion of bribing judges presiding over the presidential election case.

He was, however, released at around midnight after Zomba based magistrate Ben Chitsakamile issued an order cancelling a warrant of arrest earlier obtained by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Speaking during a press briefing today, the anti-corruption alliance member Mtambo said they are aware that anyone has a right to bail but not necessarily without following bail procedures since what happened yesterday is unwelcome.

“What we are saying is poverty should not be a crime, Mpinganjira has to go back and follow proper procedures. We will not take this issue lightly because wrong is wrong. We should stop hiding in the name of investigations,” he said.

National Anti-corruption Alliance is an organisation that includes Youth and Society, Malawi Law Society, Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and the Livingstonia Synod.

Advertisements

Advertisements