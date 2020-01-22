Hospital workers charged for stealing 200 mosquito nets

Two hospital workers in Balaka have been charged for stealing 200 mosquito nets from Kwitanda Health Centre in the district.

The two Health Surveillance Assistants (HSAs) appeared before the Balaka Second Grade Magistrate’s court on Monday where they were formally charged and later granted bail.

Rodney Kamaliza aged 26, and Acklen Mdoka aged 40 are suspected to have stolen the nets on January 19, 2020 at noon.

On the material day, some community policing members intercepted two bicycle operators who carried two bales of mosquito nets each.

Upon being interviewed, the two bicycle operators revealed to have been hired by the accused persons to deliver the nets at their (HSAs’) houses respectively. The community members seized the nets and handed them over to the hospital’s medical assistant.

The medical assistant then reported the matter to police who arrested the two HSAs.

The suspects are answering charges of theft by servant contrary to Section 286 as read with Section 278 of the Penal Code.

Appearing before Second Grade Magistrate Victor Sibu, the suspects pleaded not guilty.

Both accused, however, applied for bail with which the court granted after the suspects paid K20,000 each.

The court also ordered the two to report every fortnight Monday at Balaka Police Station.

Kamaliza comes from Bisani Village, Traditional Authority Nsamala while Mdoka hails from Chulu Village, Traditional Authority Kachenga, both under Balaka district.

Meanwhile, Balaka Police Station has appealed to residents of Balaka district to continue working together with the law enforcers as a way of ensuring crime free district.

