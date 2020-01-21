Evil chief gets 13 years for rape

The Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate Court on Monday sentenced Group Village Headman (GVH) Chioza of the district to 13 years in prison for raping a girl aged 8.

Chief Chioza whose real names are Mussa Sabiti raped the girl on 14th January 2020.

The state prosecutor Sub Inspector Cedrick Cosmas told the court that GVH Chioza raped the minor in an abandoned house after giving her K150.

“He then threatened the victim not to reveal to anyone about her ordeal. Days later, elders upon noticing the girl’s difficulties in walking, questioned the victim and she disclosed everything. Therefore the police immediately arrested Chioza upon receipt of the case,”

In mitigation, Chioza asked for leniency for being the first offender and blamed Satan for the rape.

However, Cosmas pleaded with the court for a stiffer punishment considering that only this month, Nkhotakota has registered five cases of defilement.

However, the First Grade Magistrate Fred Juma Chilowetsa observed that chiefs have authority to summon their subjects and find solutions to end such malpractices but it is the very same people in authority who are perpetrating the vices.

“Chiefs are supposed to take good care of their subjects including the girl child. Doing such a barbaric act is contrary to what is expected of them,” he said.

Chilowetsa then slapped GVH Chioza with 13-years imprisonment to deter would be offenders.

