Learners demand Govt to pay teachers

Primary School learners are demanding government to pay teachers saying the strike being staged by the teachers is affecting their education.

In Mzuzu this morning, learners from Katoto, St Andrews, Zolozolo and other primary schools joined their teachers as they marched to the District Education offices and Regional Education offices.

The pupils want government to pay the teachers as soon as possible saying they are tired of going to school only to be sent back home.

In Dowa, primary school pupils also marched today to show their anger over government’s failure to pay teachers their December salaries.

Yesterday, learners in Dedza also stormed the District Commissioner’s office to support their teachers who were at the premises to demand their salaries

Teachers across the country started their sit-in on Monday in protest over government’s decision to remove almost five thousand teachers from the payroll for not complying with the requirement to submit their national identity cards to the Ministry of Education.

In an interview, Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) Secretary General, Charles Kumchenga said government has been promising the teachers that they are going to be paid.

“If government fails to pay the teachers, we are going to take another action which will be a tougher one,” he said.

