Gangata in talks to take over another team

Businessperson Alfred Gangata says he is in talks to take over ownership of a Super League side based in the Northern Region.

Gangata who owns relegated Masters Security confirmed in an interview saying he has plans to purchase a team from the Northern Region.

“Before end of the 2019 season I said if Masters Security is relegated you will see Gangata with another team in 2020, and one of the teams that I am talking with is from the North,” said Gangata.

He did not disclose the name of team which he is intending to buy.

Officials from Ekwendeni Hammers and Mzuzu Warriors have since denied being in talks with Gangata. Other Super League teams in the North are Moyale Barracks, Chitipa United and Karonga United.

Meanwhile, Josephy Mayani who is sports analyst based in Mzuzu has faulted Gangata’s plans saying the businessperson failed to manage Masters and should not be allowed to own another team.

Mayani noted that Masters players were complaining of not receiving allowances and the club also faced financial challenges last season.

“The team was relegated because of his poor management. He should not buy another team.

“Let him maintain Masters and fight to return to the Super League next season,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masters has changed its name to Masters Borehole Drilling FC.

