The Alliance Against Serious and Organised Corruption has called on the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to appoint a monitor from outside Malawi to observe investigations into allegations that some people attempted to bribe Constitutional Court judges.

In a letter to ACB Director Reyneck Matemba on Monday, chairperson of the alliance Moses Mkandawire said an external monitor from outside Malawi will act as a liaison to civil society organisations and bolster trust with the public.

“It is important that the public accepts that this process has been carried out fairly and free of political influence.

“We are ready to recommend the names of reputable individuals from within Southern Africa to fulfill such a role,” said Mkandawire.

He added that the alliance will support the ACB to ensure a speedy, effective and just resolution to the matter saying the attempted bribe represents an effort to undermine Malawi’s judicial on electoral processes.

Mkandawire also commended the Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and judges of the Constitutional Court for bringing the matter to light.

“We commend and stand with all those who seek to break the grip that corruption has on our country’s finances and development,” Mkandawire said.

Alliance Against Serious and Organised Corruption is a partnership between Church and Society Programme of CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Youth and Society, Malawi Law Society and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation.

The attempts to bribe the five judges presiding over the presidential elections case were revealed after Chief Justice Nyirenda filed a complaint to the ACB.

