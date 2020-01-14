Charles Petro to undergo trials in Moldova

Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames defender Charles Petro is expected to undergo a one month trial at Moldovan top-tier side FC Sheriff Tiraspol.

According to the club’s statement on Monday, the 20-year old defender leaves Malawi this afternoon with his trials in the Eastern European country slated for January 15 to February 15.

Petro, a graduate of Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves, had a grand 2019 season playing for the first team in his debut TNM Super League appearance, helping The People’s Team defend the title.

The Moldova National Division champions are based in Tiraspol. The team was formed in 1996 as Tiras Tiraspol, before it was refounded as Sheriff the following year, taking its name from the company which has since been sponsoring it.

The first trophy of “the Wasps” was the Moldovan Cup, which they won in the 1998–99 season, when they also made their debut in the first division.

FC Sheriff honours include 18 championship titles, 9 Cups and 7 Super Cups – all competition records.

On the European stage, Sheriff earned a spot in the first qualifying round of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, the same stage they finished last season. The team has reached the group stage of the UEFA Europa League on four occasions.

