Opposition politician Kabwila released on bail

The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to politician Jessie Kabwila who was arrested for intimidating Constitutional Court judges.

Senior Resident Magistrate Shyreen Chirwa told Kabwila to pay a cash bond of K20,000, produce two traceable sureties with a non-cash bond of K200,000 each and report to Central Region Police once every fortnight.

Kabwila was arrested on Saturday night on allegations that she threatened to deal with judges in the presidential elections case should their ruling favour resident Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party.

According to the police, Kabwila also proposed violence against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah, who is accused of mismanaging the May 21 elections.

She is accused of uttering the remarks on Thursday during demonstrations against police officers suspected of raping women and girls.

On Monday, Kabwila appeared at Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court where she was charged with proposing violence at an assembly and uttering words to prejudice of the Constitutional Court.

The UTM member denies the charges.

