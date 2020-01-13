Rab Processors vitalizes Mulanje Mountain Porters Race

Rab Processors through Vital Premium Water has provided support to the Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust for this year’s Mulanje Mountain Porters race.

The company will revitalize the athletes as they compete in this year’s race by rehydrating them with 3000 bottles of Vital Premium Purified Still Water which is a perfect product for sports and active lifestyle.

Rabs has set up seven cooling spots where the athletes will be collecting the water as they race.

“Besides the athletes, we shall also provide the same to all key stakeholders to the race and also shall set/deploy vendors to sell our products,” said Rab Processors Limited’s Marketing Manager Anthony Kafuwa.

He added that the cost of the products and services exceeds K1 million

According to Kafuwa, Rabs recognizes Mulanje Mountain as the pride of Malawi’s natural resources and that is why the company picked the mountain to symbolize natural purity of its product.

“As such, any efforts that may be applied to market and conserve this natural resource shall have our support,” said Kafuwa.

