TB Joshua skips Mutharika, Chakwera

There is no message for Malawi’s two political heavyweights for 2020.

Renowned Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua has skipped Malawi in his prophecy for the year 2020 that has called on people of the world to draw close to God.

While he made prophecies for his home of Nigeria and other countries including the US, Iran and Kenya, Joshua was mum on Malawi where current President Peter Mutharika is fighting for his legitimacy in court with opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera who is claiming the election was stolen from him.

Joshua who predicted the death of former President Bingu wa Mutharika, just made a sweeping statement that Malawi can lean to indicating that 2020 will witness a spike in suicides.

His Malawian audience was eagerly waiting to hear from him in regards to the outcome of the election case whose judgment is expected within this month.

Previously, Joshua was a darling of Malawi when Joyce Banda ascended to power at the death of her predecessor Bingu wa Mutharika.

After the coming to power of Peter Mutharika, Joshua made a prophecy that an African leader was going to die in what was widely interpreted to mean the death of Peter Mutharika.

However, Peter Mutharika rejected the prophecy.

