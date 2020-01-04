Devotion: Minus Jesus Minus Miracles

John 20:30-31 “And truly Jesus did many other signs in the presence of His disciples, which are not written in this book; but these are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that believing you may have life in His name.”

The Bible specifically says Jesus performed so many signs and miracles some of which are not written in the gospels. John 21:25 “And there are also many other things that Jesus did, which if they were written one by one, I suppose that even the world itself could not contain the books that would be written. Amen.”

One day someone was accusing Pastors of preaching about miracles and finances. She alludes that pastors should preach everyday about holiness and salvation. I responded that salvation and holiness messages are important and need to be preached but no Pastor can preach holiness every day. A holy brother without knowledge of finances will never support his family. A holy sister without money cannot go to school. Which means knowledge on Biblical finances is also important. Actually Bible scholars say 20 percent of Jesus teachings had to tackle issues of money.

On miracles, Jesus is a miracle. His Birth, His every step, His death, resurrection and going to heaven are miracles. Therefore when you preach Jesus you are preaching miracles. Anyone who stops messages of miracles is stopping the church from preaching Jesus.

Actually Jesus told us this to help us know about where true believers are: Mark 16:17-18

“And these signs will follow those who believe: In My name they will cast out demons; they will speak with new tongues; they will take up serpents; and if they drink anything deadly, it will by no means hurt them; they will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover.”

If there are no signs and miracles that place possibly has no believers. Therefore it’s dangerous to be at a place where people are simply practicing religion and not Christianity. Such are those that accuse Christians of preaching about the miracle working Jesus.

Hebrews 13:8 “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.”

Jesus is the same even now. If you believe you can receive a miracle even now. I believe in miracles because I believe in Jesus. If you remove Jesus, you remove miracles…Minus Jesus…minus miracles.

Confession

I believe in Jesus and therefore I believe His Word and I believe His Miracles. I believe He is the same yesterday, today and always. Whatever He did, is also doing it in my life right now. I am transformed because of His miracle working Word, In Jesus Name. Amen

