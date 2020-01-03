Bullets get Champions League boost

Nyasa Big Bullets’ participation in the CAF Champions League has received a boost as the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) says it will fund the club.

The newly crowned TNM Super League champions will participate in the continental competition for the third consecutive season.

Sulom President Tiya Somba Banda confirmed the development to the local media, saying his body is now working on the figures that will be allocated to Bullets.

“We will fund Bullets in the CAF Champions campaign next season. Currently, we are working on the figures on the amount of money that will be given to them,” he was quoted in the local media.

Bullets were knocked out in the preliminary round of the competition for two consecutive seasons, first by Kenya’s Gor Mahia and the next year by Zimbabwe’s FC Platinum.

In 2004, the club defied all odds by reaching the group stages of the competition before an unsuccessful campaign in 2014 where they got knocked out by Sudan’s Al Hilal.