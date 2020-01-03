Dedza road accident claims two lives

Two people died while several others sustained serious injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned on Thursday in Dedza.

According to Dedza Police deputy publicist Cassim Manda, the accident occurred on Thursday 2nd January at around 16:00 hours at Mazanjala area near Mandaafisi along Ntcheu /Dedza M1 road.

Manda said the driver who has been identified as Patrick Nkhata was driving a Motor vehicle registration number NE 5669 from Ntcheu direction heading towards Dedza with 15 passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Mazanjala near Manda-afisi, Nkhata started overtaking another motor vehicle and due to speeding, he lost control of his vehicle and went to the extreme verge of the road where he overturned several times.

Two male passengers whose particulars are not known were pronounced dead on arrival at Dedza District Hospital, while nine others have been admitted after sustaining serious injuries.

The driver Nkhata has been treated as an outpatient.