Seventh-day Adventist global leader coming to Malawi

President of the General Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church will arrive in Malawi on February 7 for a four day visit.

Pastor Ted N.C Wilson will arrive in the country through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

The 69-year-old will hold a press conference upon arrival. Wilson will carry out several church engagements in the country during his four day visit.

SDA Malawi Union president Pastor Frackson Kuyama said the church in Malawi is eagerly waiting for Wilson’s visit.

Wilson has been president of the Seventh Day Adventist Church since July, 2010 when he was elected at the General church’s Conference Session.