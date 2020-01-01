I am ready to serve Malawians in 2020 – Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera says he is ready to become Malawi president and serve Malawians this year if the Constitutional Court orders a rerun.

Chakwera was speaking in Lilongwe on Tuesday in his New Year’s message to Malawians.

The MCP leader who is challenging President Peter Mutharika’s May 21 elections victory said he will accept the outcome of the elections case but expressed hope that justice will prevail and that the court will order the Malawi Electoral Commission to conduct fresh elections.

“If the ruling of the court nullifies the 2019 presidential election, as I hope, then I want you to know that I am more ready than ever to serve you, to give you a government that delivers change, to be a president that unites Malawians across regions, tribes and parties, and to make 2020 the year in which our nation’s transformation truly began,” Chakwera said.

Chakwera added that the year 2019 was a year of pain for Malawians due to economic challenges and various social injustices which people in the country faced.

“Perhaps you have suffered the pain of losing friends over politics because the 2019 campaign was so divisive; or the pain of losing a child to a curable disease because our public hospitals continue to be robbed of medical supplies through pilferage; or the pain of losing your income due to the unfriendly business environment that is forcing companies to cut costs by cutting jobs; or the pain of losing your land or crops due to government policies that leave rural farmers and their crops unprotected against foreign and urban predators,” Chakwera said.

He then expressed hope that the pain will be healed and the injustices resolved in the New Year.