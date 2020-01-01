HRDC becoming a terrorist group – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika says the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is becoming a terrorist group as its leaders enjoy inflicting terror on innocent Malawians.

In his New Year’s address, Mutharika has labeled the HRDC as a political organization that is slowly degenerating into a terrorist organization.

In 2019, the HRDC held post-election demonstrations demanding Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign accusing her of mismanaging the May 21 presidential elections.

The protests turned violent on several occasions with protesters looting shops, burning vehicles and building, attacking police officers and injuring other people.

In his New Year’s address, Mutharika said the grouping incited violence, spread intimidation and victimized innocent people.

He said: “In the name of expressing their rights, they inflicted pain on Malawians. They wanted to create misery and suffering in order to create anger and incite people against government.

“This is being done in the name of democracy but is this the democracy we want?”

The Malawi leader then appealed to all political leaders to reject violence saying the country will not get anything out of violence.

Mutharika was declared winner in the May 21 polls but Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party and Saulos Chilima of UTM are challenging the outcome in court.

Meanwhile, the HRDC is expected to conduct fresh protests later this month.