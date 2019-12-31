Woman burns son’s hands over beans

Police at Ndirande in Blantyre have arrested a 30-year-old woman for burning her 5-year-old son’s hands with a hot knife.

According to the Public Relation Officer for Ndirande police sub-station, Inspector Edna Mzingwitsa, the suspect is Ida Chagunda.

Mzingwitsa said the incident took place on 25 December, 2019 at Malaysia area in Ndirande Township.

“The incident occurred on 25 December but the suspect was brought to Ndirande Police by members of the public on 28 December upon realizing that the woman was hiding the injured child in the house,” said Mzingwitsa.

It has been alleged that the suspect got tempered after finding all relish (beans) had been eaten by the 5-year-old boy and out of anger, she put the knife on fire and then used it to burn the child’s hands.

Community members took the child to the nearest hospital for medical assistance and the suspect got arrested by Police who have since charged her with acts intending to cause grievous harm which is contrary to Section 235 (a) of Malawi penal code.

The suspect hails from Nsikija village, Traditional Authority Nkanda in Mulanje district.