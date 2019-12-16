Dwangwa United relegated

Dwangwa United on Sunday became the third team based in the Central Region to be relegated from the Super League this season.

The Nkhotakota based side followed Masters Security and Mlatho Mponela who have also been sent to Chipiku League.

On Sunday, Dwangwa lost to Karonga United 2-0. Clement Nyondo scored a goal in each half to send Dwangwa packing and save Karonga’s neighbours Chitipa United from being relegated.

Ladwel Mbetewa coach for Dwangwa United said it’s so sad to see the team out of the league.

“It is painful to see the team out of the league, no one is to blame because we work as a team. Yes, we are going back to Chipiku Central Region League and believe me the team will bounce back next year,” said Mbetewa.

Assistant Coach for Karonga Wilberforce Longwe praised his side for the Christmas gift to supporters.

“It was a must win game as a Christmas gift to our supporters and let me take this opportunity to send an advance happy Christmas and New year to all Karonga fans,” said Longwe.

Karonga have finished the league on position 9 with 37 points while Dwangwa are on position 14 with 30 points.