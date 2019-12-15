Msowoya to the rescue again as Bullets inch closer to title defence

Nyasa Big Bullets secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Moyale Barracks to edge closer to defending the TNM Super League championship.

Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa made a single change to the side that won 1-0 away to Civil Sporting Club, bringing on board Mike Mkwate for Patrick Phiri.

The visitors, who were coming from a 1-0 victory over Mighty Tigers, put up a gallant fight to frustrate the hosts who were desperate for a result in order to defend their title.

Bullets had plenty of chances but they kept on missing them, with Hassan Kajoke missing three times when he found in a one on one situation with Ollis Nkhwazi who was a marvel to watch throughout the match.

At the other end, Lloyd Njaliwa saw his long range effort well saved by Rabson Chiyenda for a corner which was well cleared by Charles Petro.

With less than 15 minutes to play, Righteous Banda paved the way for Dalitso Sailesi as Bullets kept on pushing for a goal.

The hosts should have taken the lead when Kajoke made a brilliant run into the box only to see his effort hitting the upright.

In the second half, Bullets had the closest opportunity to break the deadlock when Aliseni handled the ball inside the penalty box, leaving Referee Evidence Kananji with no choice but to award Bullets a spot kick to the relief of the home fans.

However, Kajoke stepped up but his effort was well saved by Nkhwazi.

Bullets mentor pulled out Mike Mkwate and Kajoke for Chiukepo Msowoya and Fischer Kondowe while Lesman Singini came in for Wacheta Mwenifumbo.

Msowoya had a massive impact just seconds after his introduction when he overpowered Alisen and Mwale before releasing a thunder shot which was well saved by Nkhwazi for a corner.

Msowoya powered home from Banda’s brilliant delivery into the box but the visitors thought they had cleared the ball before crossing the line.

However, the goal was given to Bullets by the officiating team as Alisen cleared the ball after it had already crossed the line.

The goal was a wakeup call to the visitors who started pushing for an equalizer but Charles Petro’ led defence covered well to protect their slender lead.

In the dying minutes of the match, Gastin Simkonda won an aerial combat to connect Njaliwa’s corner kick but his effort was well saved by Chiyenda and after 90 minutes of play, Bullets held on to collect another important win towards title defence.

The win sees Bullets maintaining a one point lead over fellow title chasers with 67 points from 29 games.

Bullets, who are yet to lose a match at home this season, will play their final match against TN Stars at Kamuzu Stadium.