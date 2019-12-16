MCP, DPP pledge to accept ConCourt ruling

Leaders of different political parties say they are ready to accept the ruling of the Constitutional Court in the presidential polls case.

The political leaders from Phalombe made these remarks on Thursday at Phalombe TTC during a peace building sensitisation meeting which was organised by NICE Trust aiming at preparing people for court’s decision.

Southern region vice chairperson for Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Rodrick Katawala, said they have proven their case and it is now in hands of the court to make its ruling.

He added that the party’s followers in the region will accept whatever decision will be announced.

“You know after elections there were some misunderstandings with how the Malawi electoral Commission (MEC) handled the elections and we went to court to dispute the result. I am happy that people from different entities have gathered here to talk about peace as we are waiting for the judgment.

“As for us here, we will accept the decision which will be made by the court and I can assure you that there will be no violence here,” said Katawala.

On his part, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) district governor, Robin Makata, said they will accept what the court will determine since they respect the rule of law.

“Our country hasn’t been stable since 21 May elections; you know our friends went to court to dispute the presidential results and very shortly judgment will be announced, as DPP here we will accept the court’s decision,” said Makata.

In an interview with the press, Regional Civic Education Officer for Nice Trust, Enock Chinkhuntha said they are conducting these meetings across the country so as to prepare different electoral stakeholders and individuals on the outcome of the polls case.

“We are moving around this country and today we are here in Phalombe as shortly we will be having the determination from the constitutional court on the presidential case and question is how Malawians will react to the court’s decision.

“This is why we are here, we want to prepare leaders to tell their people on the importance of maintaining peace in this country,” said Chinkhuntha.

The meeting was patronised by councillors, traditional leaders, different political party leaders and religious members.

Since the polls, there has been post-election violence which has left property damaged in many parts of the country as some quarters have been demanding resignation of the MEC’s chairperson, Jane Ansah, saying she handled the elections poorly.

MCP and UTM want the ConCourt to nullify the May 21 Presidential elections results in which President Peter Mutharika of DPP was declared the winner saying the elections were marred by irregularities.