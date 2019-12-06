Malawi elections case hearing ends

The Constitutional Court in Lilongwe has today concluded hearing of the presidential elections case.

Today, was day 59 of the case and the last witness to present evidence before the court was expected to be cross-examined by lawyers for Saulos Chilima and Lazarus Chakwera who are first and second petitioners respectively.

The witness, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Director of ICT Muhabi Chisi, on Thursday demonstrated to the court electoral processes that were carried out in MEC’s result management system during the elections.

On Friday morning, lawyers Chikosa Silungwe for first petitioner and Mordecai Msisha for second petitioner told the court that they will not ask Chisi questions regarding his presentation.

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale also told the court that he will not re-examine Chisi. This effectively brought to an end the presidential elections case hearing.

The Constitutional Court has since adjourned to December 19, 2019 when the lawyers will present their final submissions.

Speaking in the court, Judge Healey Potani Justice Potani said the court will make its decision on the case based on the evidence which has been given in court and what the law says.

Potani, one of the five judges hearing the case, emphasized that the judges will not be swayed by public opinion on the matter.

In the elections case, Chakwera and Chilima are challenging the outcome of the presidential elections in which MEC declared President Peter Mutharika as the winner.