Let’s respect our judges’ decision – Chakwera

… says he is seeking justice on behalf of Malawians

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has called on the party’s supporters to respect the decision of the judges in the presidential elections case.

Chakwera was speaking on Friday morning in Lilongwe following the conclusion of hearing in the elections case in which the MCP leader and UTM’s Saulos Chilima want the court to nullify results of the May 21 elections.

Chakwera said Malawians should respect the Judiciary and the decision which the five-judge panel of the Constitutional Court comes up with.

“We believe in justice, we believe in peace, we believe in foundations that can truly make a nation great and we must respect what they (judges) will decide,” he said.

The MCP leader emphasized that he is seeking justice at the courts on behalf of Malawians saying the case is not about him or the other petitioners.

Chakwera also expressed gratitude to the Lord, Malawians, judges, lawyers and witnesses following the conclusion of the hearing.

The MCP president came second to President Peter Mutharika in the May 21 Presidential Elections. Together with Chilima, Chakwera argues that the outcome was affected by irregularities and he is asking the court to nullify the results.

The case will resume on December 19 when the lawyers will present their final submissions to the court.