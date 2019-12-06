Mchinji Police introduce crime prevention clubs in schools

The police in Mchinji have introduced crime prevention clubs in some secondary schools as one way of fighting against school vandalism in the district.

Mchinji police public relations officer Inspector Kaitano Lubrino said the move comes amid reports of series of school vandalism in the district as three secondary schools in just two weeks have suffered ugly scenes of vandalism by irate students.

The initiative will reach out to all secondary schools in the district.

The Police, on December 5 2019 organized a meeting with students of Sopa Community Day Secondary School where a prevention committee was established.

Speaking during the meeting, Mchinji Community Policing Coordinator, Sub-Inspector Rome Chauluka emphasized the need to engage the youth in community policing activities.

“It is imperative for the youth to take part and participate in the promotion of safety and security while discussing social problems associated in failure to operate within limits,” he said.

Stephen Mataya, a teacher who has been appointed as patron for the club urged the students to follow the right channels once they want to present their grievances.

“I believe the formation of this crime prevention committee at this school will create an opportunity to prevent future occurrences of school vandalism,” he said.

He further said the establishment of these forums will create awareness and sense of responsibility in crime prevention while on the other hand it will cultivate moral values among students.

Mchinji police is contemplating on establishing similar committees at Magawa, Misale and Chinteka Community Day Secondary among other Schools in the district.