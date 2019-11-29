Nankhumwa asks for collaboration in improving sanitation

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development has asked Malawians to work together in improving sanitation in the country.

Minister responsible, Kondwani Nankhumwa, made the remarks Thursday during the 2019 National Sanitation conference that was held in Lilongwe.

He said sanitation is an important thing to consider in everyday lives because it plays a part in developing the country since people are prevented from sicknesses that can be caused by lack of sanitation.

He said the conference was important in a way that it brought together experts in sanitation to discuss policy direction, strategies and legal framework on sanitation so that the country can be clean.

In his remarks, Executive Secretary for Water Services Association of Malawi (WASAMA), Dokani Ngwira, said we are trying in terms of sanitation in the country but there is still more to be done to have improved sanitation to reach international standards.

He said as WASAMA, they are playing their part to improve sanitation in the country by engaging different stakeholders to discuss what can be done to scale up sanitation provision.

Commenting, Water and Sanitation Specialist, Peter Njaggah, said the majority of people in the country do not have access to adequate sanitation and the conference was an important task to address the problem.

He said there is need to take practical approaches in addressing the sanitation issue and everyone has a role to play to make sure that Sanitation is improved so that the country can reach the goal of having adequate sanitation by 2030.

The 2019 National Sanitation conference was held under the theme, “Scaling up Access to improved Sanitation”.