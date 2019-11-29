Mutharika is part of Malawi albino killings – suspect tells court

A police officer charged over the murder of a person with albinism has told a court that President Peter Mutharika is part of a syndicate involved in the killing of persons with albinism.

The officer who is among suspects in the murder of Macdonald Masambuka, a person with albinism, made the claim yesterday at the Blantyre High Court.

According to Zodiak Online, the officer Chikondi Chileka told the court that there is a list of people involved in the killings and Mutharika is one of them.

“A police officer who is among suspects in the murder of Macdonald Masambuka, a person with albinism, yesterday told the court President Peter Mutharika is one of the people he claims are part of an albino killing syndicate,” the media house reported.

The police officer also mentioned Mutharika’s advisor Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba.

This is the second time Ntaba is being mentioned in the case after another suspect Alfred Yohane also implicated him.

Alfred Yohane said himself, Father Thomas Muhosha and a medical officer Kondwani Kamanga killed Masambuka after being hired by government officials.

Masambuka was killed in March last year and some of his bones were recovered days after he was buried.

Malawi has 134,000 people living with albinism and 163 cases of attacks on persons with albinism have been recorded between November 2015 and May 2019.