JTI awarded top employer certification

JTI Malawi has been awarded top employer certification by the Top Employer Initiative in South Africa

This was disclosed during a press briefing on Monday at the company’s offices in Kanengo in the Capital city of Malawi.

According to the company, JTI is currently the only company in Malawi to be recognized as a Top Employer.

Speaking with reporters, JTl Malawi Director of Cooperate Communications and Cooperate Affairs Limbani Kakhome said the award is an international benchmark where companies are measured and audited on in terms of how a company recruits employees, career development, composition and benefits among other things.

“We are happy and proud of this certification which we were awarded last week in South Africa. Our strength has been creating an environment where employees are happy and productive during working period,” he said.

Kakhome went on to say that the company implements the policies that it develops.

On the tobacco growing season, Kakhome said JTI has strong hope that the company through its farmers will produce good quality tobacco.

Top Employer is the global authority when it comes to recognizing excellence in People & Culture practices.

An impressive 58 JTI offices around the world hold the certification and JTI is one of the 14 companies worldwide to hold this much coveted Global Top Employer certification.