Government to construct 100 houses at MDF military camp in Chitipa

Government says it will construct 100 staff houses at Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Meru Military Camp in Chitipa and the houses will be ready by June next year.

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Symon Vuwa Kaunda revealed this in an interview following the visit to the district to assess availability of land for the project.

The houses according to the minister will be ready by the end of next June.

He said MDF intends to turn Meru Military Camp in the district into a fully-fledged garrison and has since advised his ministry to have the staff houses in place at the site.

The 100 houses government will construct in Chitipa are under the 10 000 housing program government intends to construct for all public security agencies across the country.

“The first phase that runs from July this year to July next year will see 100 houses built at the military camp in Chitipa out of 1000 houses that will be built across the country for public security agencies across the country,” said Kaunda.

MDF spokesperson major Paul Chiphwanya said it is ideal that all military sites be allocated enough staff houses due to nurture of their job.

“It is no secret that some military officers stay in rented houses outside their respective camps. It is a welcome move that the site in Chitipa will have 100 staff houses by the end of June next year. This is timely,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior chief Kameme for the area has assured government of community support towards the implementation of the project which he said if it materialises will lift the face of Chitipa.

“Such are projects that if implemented will improve the outlook of the area. We are looking forward to its implementation. Otherwise, we are more than ready to support the government on the program where necessary,” he said.