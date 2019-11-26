Mulanje to host FCB U-20 league finale

The tea growing district Mulanje will host the First Capital Bank (FCB) Under 20 league national finals this weekend.

Ndirande Stars from Blantyre became the last team to seal the national finals slot after thumping Inondo Fc from Mangochi 3-2 at Chilomoni Stadium in the southern region final match on Sunday.

The Blantyre outfit joined Sanwecka from North and Dedza Young Soccer from the centre who qualified last week as well as Mathambi Soccer Saints.

National Youth Football Association (NYFA) general secretary Thokozani Chimbali said in an interview that all is set for the national finals to be staged.

“Yes the dates are still 29-30 November this year in Mulanje but everything will start on Tuesday (today) as the sponsors will be dressing the finalists with the new uniform at their headquarters in Blantyre,” said Chimbali.

First Capital Bank sponsors the youth league which is being played in 14 districts of Malawi with money amounting to Mk35 million. This is the 12th year since the league has been in existence with support from the bank.

The league has sharpened the face of local football as many popular players have been nurtured through the league which has over 160 participating teams across this country.