Minister Vuwa Kaunda inspects land in Blantyre

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Symon Vuwa Kaunda on Wednesday inspected public land at Wenela and Chigumula in the city of Blantyre.

Government has opened up the land at Wenela for about the thirty commercial plots and one hundred and fifty residential ones at Chigumula.

Speaking during the visit, the Minister emphasized on government’s continued efforts in providing its citizens land for commercial as well as residential purposes.

“It is the wish of this government under the leadership of His Excellency the State President Professor Mutharika that Malawians are accorded suitable land for development projects,” Vuwa said.

The Minister also made a stern warning to those who are indulging in corruption in land matters that the government will not tolerate any form of that malpractice.

He said: “This government will not condone any form corrupt practices, anyone caught in that will face the long arm of the law.”

The Minister has had several official engagements in the Southern and Eastern Region where among others he inspected sites for construction of houses of Malawi Prison Services and Changalaume Barracks in Zomba respectively.