Malawian media professionals encouraged to apply for media freedom fellowship

The British High Commissioner, Ms Holly Tett, has encouraged the media fraternity to apply for the Chevening Africa Media Freedom Fellowship, which offers them an opportunity to explore the mechanisms through which public trust in the media can be restored and the boundaries of media freedom.

The High Commissioner made the remarks at the opening of the regional conference on media freedom, which started in Lilongwe on Monday and brought together media representatives from Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania and Namibia to discuss how to defend freedom of expression and build democracy in the sub region.

The fellowship is an eight-week residential course to be delivered by the University of Westminster, in London, from 18 May to 10 July 2020, and is designed for those involved in setting and pushing the boundaries of trust, standards and freedom in the media in 11 countries in sub-Saharan Africa including: senior journalists at public service and independent media; senior staff at media regulators; statistics agencies responsible for releasing information; and media NGOs.

Holly Tett said: “We are looking for ambitious, professional, and innovative leaders from Malawi and ten other countries – Burundi, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Gambia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Uganda, and Zimbabwe – who will study hard in the UK, and be open to immersing themselves in the opportunities that arise.

“Our alumni network is full of dynamic influencers who have shared the same experience that you will. They can offer encouragement, mentorship, advice, and contacts. When you return home after your studies you should feel well-equipped to start making a real difference professionally or socially.

“There is a lot to potentially gain from submitting a thoughtful application, so if you have what it takes to be a Chevening Fellow, I would encourage you to apply before the 9 December deadline.”

The fellowship will be delivered by the University of Westminster’s Dr Winston Mano, a leading academic expert on communication in Africa and director of the University’s Africa Media Centre, and Peter Cunliffe-Jones, who founded Africa Check – the continent’s leading independent fact-checking organisation.

Chevening Fellowships are offered to mid-career professionals who have reached a position of influence and want to increase their knowledge, networks, and potential through tailored short courses, research, or professional placements at UK institutions.

Chevening Fellowships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership experience who also have strong academic backgrounds. Since Chevening was created in 1983, over 50,000 outstanding professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through its scholarship and fellowship programmes.